Massive Storm, Rain lash KP, leaving seven Dead and Dozens injured

PESHAWAR – Pakistan’s northwestern region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed devastation as rains, strong winds and thunderstorms triggered widespread structural collapses, killing at least seven people and injuring 33 others within just 24 hours.

Data shared by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said Bannu, Shangla, and Mansehra bore the brunt of extreme weather conditions where collapsing roofs and boundary walls turned deadly, causing severe loss of life and extensive property damage.

Authorities shared detailed damage report and warned that unstable weather conditions are still ongoing, urging residents to remain alert as more storms may follow.

PDMA said the dead include four men, two children, and one woman, while among the injured are 14 children, 12 women, and seven men. Most of the casualties were reported from vulnerable housing areas where structures could not withstand strong winds and heavy rain.

Authorities have also warned of a developing threat of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) in the upper parts of the province. Officials say rising temperatures combined with recent rainfall have accelerated glacier melt, increasing the risk of sudden flash flooding in mountain regions.

Meanwhile, local administration in Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Swat, Kohistan, and Mansehra have been placed on high alert and instructed to strengthen monitoring and preparedness measures. PDMA also cautioned that low-lying areas remain at risk of flooding, directing local administrations to keep a close watch on rivers, streams, and other vulnerable points.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a mixed forecast across the country, warning that conditions remain highly unsettled. In capital, skies are expected to stay partly cloudy with temperatures climbing to around 34°C and winds blowing at about 11 km/h.

Further north, forecasters are predicting rain and thunderstorms in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan, with isolated showers still possible even in quieter areas.