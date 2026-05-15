Pinky drug case deepens as police uncover international and local links

KARACHI – Karachi’s Additional Inspector General (AIG) Azad Khan stated on Friday that investigators have found evidence pointing to foreign involvement in the alleged drug network run by Anmol alias Pinky, with indications that several women based in Lahore were also part of the operation.

Speaking at a press briefing alongside DIG Crime and Investigation Amir Farooqi and DIG West Irfan Baloch, the senior police officer provided updates on Pinky’s arrest and ongoing operations aimed at tracking down her alleged associates.

The case gained public attention after a video emerged on May 12 showing the suspect being presented before a judicial magistrate (South) in Karachi without handcuffs and reportedly under special protocol. Police later described her as a most-wanted figure, accused of evading arrest in around 10 cases.

Authorities had previously recovered weapons, cocaine, and other narcotics worth approximately Rs1.5 million from her possession, alleging that she was running a drug distribution network in Karachi.

During the latest briefing, AIG Khan said the wider network included six individuals of African origin along with female accomplices operating from Lahore. He confirmed that the accused was arrested within the Garden police limits, where 1.5 kilogrammes of cocaine, seven kilogrammes of chemical substances, and a pistol were seized.

He added that additional narcotics were recovered from her former residence in the Sachal area, suggesting that drug shipments were being routed from outside Pakistan.

The AIG also said disciplinary action had been initiated over alleged negligence during court production procedures. He added that investigations were continuing under the supervision of the Sindh Police chief, with support from the FIA and cybercrime units.

According to forensic analysis of her mobile phone, investigators found 869 contacts, including 132 from Karachi, while financial records indicated transactions worth around Rs30 million. Officials said she had been active in illicit activities since 2014 and began operating in Karachi from 2018.

The probe has now expanded nationwide, with authorities tracing facilitation networks and considering placing all suspected individuals on the Exit Control List as investigations progress.

After her arrest from Karachi’s Garden area on May 11, police initially failed to obtain physical remand, as she was sent to judicial custody until May 25. However, investigators later secured a three-day remand to pursue leads related to drug supply chains, financial dealings, and her alleged criminal background.

During initial questioning, sources claimed she admitted to paying substantial monthly bribes to multiple police stations in Karachi. She also allegedly stated that she was involved in narcotics trade worth over Rs20 million per month.

Investigators further reported that drugs were being transported from Lahore via intercity bus services. When her identity card was blocked, she allegedly opened a bank account under another person’s name.

Sources added that financial transactions were carried out through mobile applications, while another account was reportedly opened under the name “Zeeshan.” SIM cards used in the network were registered under the identities “Afzal” and “Sabra Bibi.”

She also allegedly claimed that several raids led to the arrest of her associates, who were later released after payments. In another statement attributed to her, she said an officer repeatedly detained her brother but freed him after receiving bribes.