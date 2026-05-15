100 Prize Bond Results, Full Winners List – Draw No. 54 Full List – May 2026

KARACHI – Excitement spread among prize bond investors after the National Savings Centre announced the results of the Rs100 Prize Bond draw No. 54 for May 2026 in Hyderabad. Bond number 847006 emerged as the lucky winner of the grand prize, making one holder an instant recipient of the top reward.

Top Winners

Prize Category Prize Amount Winners Number of Winners 1st Prize Rs. 700,000 847006 1 2nd Prize Rs. 200,000 each 134391, 186306, 821652 3 3rd Prize Rs. 1,000 each 1199 winning numbers 1,199

The draw also produced three second-prize winners, with bond numbers 134391, 186306, and 821652 each securing Rs200,000.

Following the announcement, thousands of participants rushed to check the complete list of winning numbers released by officials, hoping their bonds had made the cut. The latest draw once again highlighted the continued popularity of prize bonds across Pakistan, where people regularly participate for a chance to win substantial cash rewards through government-backed savings schemes.

At the same time, attention has also shifted toward the Rs1500 Prize Bond draw No. 106 held in Sialkot for May 2026. Early updates from the draw have already generated strong interest among investors and bondholders nationwide. With one lucky bond claiming the top prize and several others expected to receive significant rewards, many participants are eagerly awaiting full confirmation of the complete winning list.