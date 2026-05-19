Tiktoker Sana Yousaf Murder Suspect Handed Death Sentence

ISLAMABAD – Major update in high-profile Sana Yousaf murder case, as District and Sessions Court Islamabad sentenced key accused, Umar Hayat, to death and imposed fine of Rs 2 million.

Additional Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka announced the verdict, bringing long-followed case to decisive conclusion in court. The judgment was delivered after hearing arguments and examining key evidence presented during the trial.

During proceedings, the court was shown crucial digital evidence including screenshots of calls and chats allegedly linked to the accused, Umar Hayat.

The defence counsel raised objections, saying the accused already expressed no confidence in both the state counsel and the trial court. He further informed the court that two related petitions were pending before the Islamabad High Court, arguing that pre-deciding the punishment would be unjust.

A day earlier, Umar Hayat pleaded not guilty in the murder case, denying any involvement in the killing of Sana Yousaf.

During the hearing at District and Sessions Court Islamabad, the accused firmly stated that he had neither confessed nor made any disclosure regarding the murder. He also denied having any contact with the victim. However, the court raised key questions during the proceedings, pointing to a number saved as “Kaka” recovered from Sana Yousaf’s mobile phone. According to the prosecution, forensic analysis revealed that the number was linked to Umar Hayat.

When confronted with this evidence, the accused stated that he could not respond without consulting his lawyer.