Is PML-N led Govt planning to extend tenure beyond 5 years under 28th Amendment?

ISLAMABAD – The proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment placed several major changes to 18th Amendment under consideration, potentially introducing major shifts in Pakistan’s federal structure, fiscal arrangements, and distribution of powers between the federation and provinces.

A report shared by journalist Tariq Aziz suggest proposed Amendment includes politically sensitive proposals concerning the extension of federal government’s tenure and possibility of delaying elections under certain circumstances, alongside broader structural changes to 18th Amendment framework.

As other proposal points remained under limelight, the extension of government’s tenure beyond the current five-year constitutional limit garnered all the unwanted attention. The suggestion includes options to either lengthen the term or, in certain formulations, make it flexible or open-ended under revised constitutional arrangements. The proposal is still at a conceptual stage and has not been formally tabled.

Closely linked to this is another major proposal under consideration that would allow for postponement of general elections under defined conditions. Sources indicate that scenarios such as war, severe economic instability, or major natural disasters are being discussed as possible grounds for delaying elections. The idea is reportedly being examined as part of a broader framework aimed at ensuring “governance continuity” during national crises.

The proposals have already triggered debate within political and legal circles, given their potential implications for democratic continuity, electoral timelines, and constitutional balance.

On the other hand, the broader amendment package includes other constitutional changes, including proposals for revising the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, restructuring the division of powers between federation and provinces, and shifting key subjects such as education and health back to the federal domain.

Karachi and Gwadar may be proposed as federally administered cities, while changes to the Governor’s Rule mechanism and the creation of new provinces without requiring provincial assembly consent are also under consideration.

Additionally, the package reportedly includes the possible abolition of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), with provinces expected to introduce alternative welfare mechanisms funded through NFC allocations.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar responded to the voters age part of the latest buzz, while the government members are yet to clear air on other proposal, especially extension in the current government’s tenure.