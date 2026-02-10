‘Shocking Proposal’ – Vawda suggests hanging 500-5000 politicians to resolve Pakistan’s issues

ISLAMABAD – Senator Faisal Vawda has sparked controversy with his recent remarks, suggesting that the solution to Pakistan’s ongoing political issues lied in the killing of between 500 to 5000 politicians.

Talking to a private news channel, Vawda controversially stated that if at least 500 and at most 5000 politicians from the past 30 years were shot or hanged in public, Pakistan’s problems would be solved.

The statement came after Vawda’s meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari, where the two discussed the country’s political situation, parliamentary matters, and issues of mutual interest.

During the discussion, Vawda expressed his belief that such drastic measures could bring an end to the country’s longstanding political turmoil.

Furthermore, Vawda predicted that the 28th Amendment would be introduced, ensuring that key issues such as the National Finance Commission (NFC) matters would be resolved through mutual consensus.

The senator’s comments have ignited intense debates regarding the state of Pakistan’s political leadership and the extreme views held by some political figures in the country.