Adiala Jail declared Red Zone amid massive deployment of Anti-Riots Force

ISLAMABAD – Rawalpindi has been placed on extreme security alert after authorities imposed Section 144 across the city and officially declared the surrounding area of Adiala Jail a high-security red zone, triggering a massive lockdown-like situation.

The entire perimeter around Adiala Jail, the infamous prison where Imran Khan has been put in for years, has been sealed off amid heightened political tension. A heavy contingent of law enforcement has been deployed, turning the area into a tightly controlled security zone.

Police personnel from nine different police stations have been mobilized, supported by four DSPs, along with senior officers, including the SSP, SP Saddar, and the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, all placed on active duty at the site.

A staggering 1,000 police officers have been deployed in and around the jail to maintain order and prevent any untoward incident. Adding to the fortified security presence, a water cannon vehicle has also been stationed outside the facility as a precautionary measure.

The administration has taken further drastic steps by ordering the shutdown of all shops, hotels, bakeries, and petrol pumps in the surrounding areas, effectively bringing routine commercial activity to a standstill.

The security lockdown comes on highly sensitive day, as it is visitation day at Adiala Jail for PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. In a politically charged development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and several family members of the former prime minister have announced plans to reach the jail for a scheduled meeting, further intensifying the situation on the ground.

The atmosphere around Adiala Jail remains tense, heavily policed, and under strict surveillance as authorities maintain what is being described as one of the strictest security arrangements in recent times.