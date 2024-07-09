Pakistan face South Africa in World Champions of Legends 2024 today

Pakistan will face South Africa in their last match of the World Champions of Legends 2024 today.

Pakistan and Australia have already qualified for the inaugural World Champions trophy semi-finals.

Today, Pakistan will face South Africa in their final group match, the Green Shirts are unbeatable with 4 victories in 4 events.

Australia are in second place with 3 wins in 4 events, while India have two successes in the third and fourth positions. England and the West Indies have one victory each in 4 and 3 events, respectively, with 2 and 2 points in the fourth and fifth positions.

Earlier, Pakistan Legends defeated England by 79 runs in their fourth game in World Championship of Legends 2024 at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham on Sunday.

Younis Khan led Green Shirts remained undefeated with their fourth win in the competition, having previously triumphed over Australia, West Indies, and arch-rival India.