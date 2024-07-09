Pakistan face South Africa in World Champions of Legends 2024 today

Pakistan will face South Africa in their last match of the World Champions of Legends 2024 today.
Pakistan and Australia have already qualified for the inaugural World Champions trophy semi-finals.
Today, Pakistan will face South Africa in their final group match, the Green Shirts are unbeatable with 4 victories in 4 events.
Australia are in second place with 3 wins in 4 events, while India have two successes in the third and fourth positions. England and the West Indies have one victory each in 4 and 3 events, respectively, with 2 and 2 points in the fourth and fifth positions.
Earlier, Pakistan Legends defeated England by 79 runs in their fourth game in World Championship of Legends 2024 at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham on Sunday.
Younis Khan led Green Shirts remained undefeated with their fourth win in the competition, having previously triumphed over Australia, West Indies, and arch-rival India.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 9, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.25 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal increased to 75.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.25
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.30
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.65
|916.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
