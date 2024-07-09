Search

Oman's SalamAir begins Muscat to Islamabad flights

Web Desk
07:49 PM | 9 Jul, 2024
SalamAir begins flights between Muscat and Islamabad
Source: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority

Oman’s SalamAir airline completed its maiden flight to Islamabad on Tuesday, as confirmed by Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA). The airline plans to operate five flights per week between Islamabad and Muscat.

SalamAir, which prides itself as Oman’s first low-cost carrier, began its operations in Pakistan with flights to Sialkot on May 17, 2017. It also serves Multan, Karachi, and Peshawar.

The airline’s inaugural flight to Islamabad, OV564, landed at 2:55 a.m. on Tuesday, carrying 203 passengers, according to the PCAA.

“The inaugural flight was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony attended by the Omani ambassador and the COO/Airport Manager,” the PCAA stated, adding that the airline’s management was also present.

“Flight OV564 subsequently departed for Muscat at 4:00 a.m. with 201 passengers on board,” the PCAA reported.

The civil aviation authority reiterated that SalamAir plans to operate five flights per week between Islamabad and Muscat.

In October 2023, SalamAir completed its first flight from Muscat to Peshawar, marking the northwestern city as its fourth Pakistani destination.

