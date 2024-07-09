Oman's SalamAir begins Muscat to Islamabad flights

Oman’s SalamAir airline completed its maiden flight to Islamabad on Tuesday, as confirmed by Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA). The airline plans to operate five flights per week between Islamabad and Muscat.
SalamAir, which prides itself as Oman’s first low-cost carrier, began its operations in Pakistan with flights to Sialkot on May 17, 2017. It also serves Multan, Karachi, and Peshawar.
The airline’s inaugural flight to Islamabad, OV564, landed at 2:55 a.m. on Tuesday, carrying 203 passengers, according to the PCAA.
“The inaugural flight was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony attended by the Omani ambassador and the COO/Airport Manager,” the PCAA stated, adding that the airline’s management was also present.
“Flight OV564 subsequently departed for Muscat at 4:00 a.m. with 201 passengers on board,” the PCAA reported.
The civil aviation authority reiterated that SalamAir plans to operate five flights per week between Islamabad and Muscat.
In October 2023, SalamAir completed its first flight from Muscat to Peshawar, marking the northwestern city as its fourth Pakistani destination.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 9, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.25 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal increased to 75.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.25
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.30
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.65
|916.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.