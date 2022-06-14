Murad Ali Shah presents Rs1.71trillion ‘tax-free’ budget for Sindh
KARACHI – Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has unveiled a ‘tax-free’ budget worth Rs1.71 trillion for fiscal year 2022-23.
Addressing the session of the Sindh Assembly amid commotion from the opposition leaders, Shah said the provincial government has imposed no new tax in the provincial budget, adding that the provincial government took steps for social protection and economic stability.
The PPP senior leader mentioned that total receipts of the provincial government for the next financial year would amount to Rs1,679,734.8 against the expenditures of Rs1,713,583.1, with a deficit of Rs33.848 billion.
19.07% of the total 1.713 trillion #Sindh budget, has been allocated to the #education sector.#PeoplesBudget pic.twitter.com/aMGMmXKHLt— PPP (@MediaCellPPP) June 14, 2022
Shah announced a 15 percent increase in salaries of the government employees while pension was raised by 5 percent. He mentioned an increasing 33 percent increase in salaries of employees from grade 1-16.
He continued that Rs 332billion was earmarked for the provincial development schemes, while Rs15.4bn has been set aside for social protection.
Sindh government has allocated Rs 27 billion for the establishment of science museums at all divisional headquarters in the region, he said, adding that Rs4 billion has been earmarked for procuring hybrid diesel-electric buses while overall Rs13.3bn has been allocated for the transport sector.
Shah mentioned that the education sector was a top priority of the government as Rs326.80 billion was allocated, which is almost 20 percent of the total budget.
Meanwhile, Rs206.98 billion was earmarked for the health budget for the new fiscal year covering primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare level services.
Key highlights of Sindh budget 2022-23
|Rs 30 billion for Karachi development projects
|Rs 326 billion for the education sector
|Rs220 billion fixed for health sector
|The government has allocated Rs115 billion for Sindh police
|Rs24bn earmarked for agriculture sector
|•For the transport sector, the govt has allocated Rs13 billion
|•Rs10bn for SIUT, Rs11.48 for PPHI.
|•Rs6 billion for Gambat Institute of Health Sciences (GIMS).
|•Rs224 billion for Water and Sewerage Board
|•Rs2.3 billion for livestock
|•Rs 1 billion has been allocated for establishment of campuses of public sector universities
|•Rs75mn for degradation of Karachi traffic signals
|•Rs 250mn for has been earmarked for differently-abled persons fund
