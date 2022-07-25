Pakistan enhances surveillance as WHO triggers highest alert on monkeypox

ISLAMABAD – The government has enhanced surveillance in the country after the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.

In a statement, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel said all national and provincial health authorities have been advised to remain on high alert for any suspected case of monkeypox.

He said the government has started taking effective measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the country.

Patel said that Pakistan will continue its work as per guidelines of the WHO and the recommendations on the basis of international health regulations will be fully implemented in the country.

He said instructions have been issued to stakeholders, especially border health services of the Central Health Establishment for strict monitoring at all points of entry in the country.

Last week, WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak a global emergency as scores of countries reported thousands of cases.

It is for the second time in nearly two years, that the top United Nations agency on health has taken the extraordinary step of declaring a global emergency.

Reports suggest that more than 16,500 cases of infectious viral disease reported in 74 countries and recent step was taken to curb rapidly spreading infections sparked by the virus. There had been five deaths so far as a result of the outbreak.