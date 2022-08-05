Ajay Devgan has the sweetest birthday wish for wife Kajol
Share
The power couple of Bollywood, Ajay Devgan and Kajol, has been the ultimate goal of love for their fans and followers. The duo that tied the knot in 1999 is still going strong.
Keeping their private life out of the public eye, the couple does share subtle PDA every now and then. On Kajol's 48th birthday, Ajay had a sweet message for his sweetheart.
The Gangubai Khatiawadi actor shared an Instagram video in which Kajol is dressed in a red ensemble looking fierce as always. The husband of the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress captioned the video, "When she calls, I never fail to pick up."
Taking the husband of the year award, Devgan wished his beautiful wife exactly at midnight.
View this post on Instagram
Ajay and Kajol share friendly banter on social media with Ajay also sharing Kajol's funny video to wish his fans on World Listening Day.
The duo has two children together; daughter Nysa Devgan and son Yug Devgan. The couple acted alongside in the period drama Tanhaji.
'No, thank you!' Kajol under fire for refusing to ... 09:28 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
Bollywood star Kajol is facing backlash on social media after she was spotted showing attitude to her fans who brought ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
-
-
- 'Literally down to Earth' – Shehnaaz Gill shares pictures from her ...06:05 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Dr Rozina Karmaliani: First-ever Pakistani nurse makes it to American ...05:37 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Mathira says won’t show her skin again05:09 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
-
- Ajay Devgan has the sweetest birthday wish for wife Kajol04:40 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022