Ajay Devgan has the sweetest birthday wish for wife Kajol

The power couple of Bollywood, Ajay Devgan and Kajol, has been the ultimate goal of love for their fans and followers. The duo that tied the knot in 1999 is still going strong.

Keeping their private life out of the public eye, the couple does share subtle PDA every now and then. On Kajol's 48th birthday, Ajay had a sweet message for his sweetheart.

The Gangubai Khatiawadi actor shared an Instagram video in which Kajol is dressed in a red ensemble looking fierce as always. The husband of the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress captioned the video, "When she calls, I never fail to pick up."

Taking the husband of the year award, Devgan wished his beautiful wife exactly at midnight.

Ajay and Kajol share friendly banter on social media with Ajay also sharing Kajol's funny video to wish his fans on World Listening Day.

The duo has two children together; daughter Nysa Devgan and son Yug Devgan. The couple acted alongside in the period drama Tanhaji.