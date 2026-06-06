Budget 2026–27: Relief for Cosmetics, Grooming and Fitness Industry on table

ISLAMABAD – Budget 2026-27 is taking shape and discussions are quietly gaining momentum over possible relief for beauty, grooming, and fitness industries.

Behind closed doors, proposals are being weighed that could ease cost of imported raw materials and equipment, from salon products to gym machinery, offering relief for businesses feeling pressure of high duties.

Customs Notifications 1151 and 1152 are under review, with a proposed overall duty reduction of approximately 2 to 5 percent across selected categories. Under proposed changes, import duty on raw materials used in beauty parlours, including imported cosmetic ingredients, may be reduced from 44 percent to 40 percent. A similar adjustment is expected for sunscreen and sunblock products, as well as hair-care raw materials used in salons and beauty parlours.

For men’s grooming products used in barber shops, such as shaving creams and aftershave lotions, the duty is likely to be reduced from 40 percent to 35 percent. The same reduction is also being considered for facial cleansers, soaps, and related salon consumables.

In fitness sector, machinery, equipment, and spare parts used in gyms, health clubs, and slimming centres may also see import duties lowered from 40 percent to 35 percent under the proposed framework.

Officials said the measures remain at the proposal stage and are subject to final approval in the upcoming budget 2026.