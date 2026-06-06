Section 144 imposed in Diamer ahead of Gilgit Baltistan Elections 2026

GILGIT – Authorities in Diamer district tightened security measures by imposing Section 144 ahead of Gilgit Baltistan Elections 2026.

The stern measures are being taken to maintain law and order during sensitive electoral period and prevent any potential unrest. Under the restrictions, public display of weapons, aerial firing, fireworks, and unauthorized drone activity have been strictly banned, while enhanced monitoring has been put in place around sensitive locations.

The restrictions came into effect on June 5, 2026. While law enforcement agencies will remain exempt, the administration has warned that anyone violating the orders will face strict legal action.

These polls are not only massive in scale but also crucuial in terms of financial allocations for polling staff. Thousands of government employees assigned election duties are set to receive generous honorariums, turning the assignment into a major incentive for officials involved in the process.

According to official figures, nearly 7,500 officers and employees will perform election duties, with a total of Rs276 million allocated for honorariums.

24 Returning Officers will collectively receive Rs1.8 million whereas Assistant Returning Officers have been allocated Rs1.2 million. Over 1350 Presiding Officers will get a combined Rs16.416 million while 2,450 Assistant Presiding Officers have been allocated Rs24.5 million. Another Rs24 million has been reserved for 2,450 Polling Officers.

Around Rs208 has been earmarked for over 1,360 government employees, including LDCs, UDCs, and support staff assisting in election operations.