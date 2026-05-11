Pakistani youth allegedly trafficked to join Russian forces for war against Ukraine

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani nationals, especially youth, are being allegedly trafficked to Russia and later forced to fight against Ukraine, reports said on Monday.

The network deceives young Pakistanis with promises of legal work permits, secure employment, and monthly salaries ranging from Rs500,000 to 600,000. Once in Russia, however, victims are reportedly pressured to join the Russian military and participate in combat against Ukraine, Geo News reported citing sources.

A formal complaint has been submitted to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Rawalpindi, and investigations have been initiated. The complainant, Mansoor Akhtar Jamal, claimed that he was sent to Russia on a “work visa” after payments of nearly Rs4.75 million were made from his elder brother’s account to an agent named Hisham Bin Tariq.

Mansoor described being coerced to participate in military operations in Ukraine, causing severe mental distress to him and his family.

He was eventually returned to Pakistan with the assistance of the Pakistani embassy and other channels, incurring additional expenses in the process.

The FIA has registered the case under inquiry number 266/26.

In his complaint, Mansoor has provided bank transactions, online payment records, and other financial evidence. He has also urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to take immediate action against the traffickers to prevent other youth from falling into similar traps.