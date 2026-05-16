Petrol Levy cut by Rs9.24 while Diesel Levy goes up in Fresh Fuel Price Shake-Up

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government has revised fuel prices and the petroleum levy structure amid the country’s already volatile energy costs.

The levy on petrol has been reduced by Rs9.24 per litre, bringing it down from Rs117.41 to Rs108.17 per litre. However, in a contrasting decision, the levy on high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs9.40 per litre, pushing it up from Rs42.60 to Rs52 per litre.

Alongside these levy adjustments, the government also announced Rs5 per litre reduction in the retail prices of both petrol and high-speed diesel. After the latest revision, petrol is now priced at Rs409.78 per litre, while high-speed diesel stands at Rs409.58 per litre across the country.

According to an official notification issued by Petroleum Division, the new prices came into effect from midnight nationwide, immediately impacting consumers across Pakistan.

Fuel pricing in the country remained on turbulent trajectory since March, marked by repeated ups and downs. During this period, petroleum products have seen five separate price hikes, alongside three reductions, highlighting ongoing instability driven by both global oil trends and domestic economic pressures.

The latest cycle of volatility intensified after the outbreak of the US-Israel conflict involving Iran, when the government increased fuel prices sharply on March 6 by Rs55 per litre. This was followed shortly by the announcement of strict austerity measures on March 9.

In following weeks, PM Shehbaz Sharif said he personally rejected multiple proposals for further fuel price hikes, despite continued pressure from rising global oil rates.

A global comparison further underscores the scale of fuel inflation worldwide. Countries such as Myanmar, Malaysia, Pakistan, the UAE, US, Philippines, Canada, UK, India have all witnessed massive increases in petrol and diesel prices, though the magnitude varies widely depending on domestic economic conditions.