Pakistan win toss, opt to field first in second Bangladesh Test

SYLHET – Pakistan have won the toss and decided to field first against Bangladesh in second Test of the series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Shan Masood-led team saw three changes to the playing XI, as Babar Azam returned to the side after recovering from an injury in place of Imam-ul-Haq.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi and spinner Noman Ali have been replaced by Khurram Shahzad and Sajid Ali.

Bangladesh lead the series 1-0 as the visitors suffered a defeat in the first Test.

Pakistan’s resistance on the fifth day was not enough to prevent a 104-run defeat against Bangladesh in the opening Test of the two-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Chasing 268 to win, Pakistan resumed their second innings determined to build on the encouraging performances shown throughout the match. However, Bangladesh’s bowlers struck at regular intervals despite a fighting half-century from debutant Abdullah Fazal.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Fazal, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Khurram Shahzad, Sajid Khan, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Abbas.

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumar Das (wk), Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.