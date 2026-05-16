Sanam Saeed set for landmark appearance at 2026 Cannes Film Festival

Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed is set to make a notable appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, one of the most prestigious events in global cinema.

The festival, which will be held from May 12 to 23 at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France, will see Saeed attend not just as a celebrity but as a representative of South Asian artistry on the international stage.

Saeed has been named an inaugural honoree of Us Studios’ “South Asian Women Excellence in Cinema & Global Art” initiative, a program designed to celebrate the impactful contributions of women in cinema and the broader creative arts. Her participation is expected to highlight the talent and cultural influence of South Asian women in global filmmaking.

Sanam Saeed will pay tribute to iconic Shamim Ara, whose “life doesn’t follow the usual arc of rise, fall, and fade”, which “was something rare, rise, dominance, reinvention, legacy”.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: “In honour of an icon that paved the way for so many of us. On my trip to Cannes, I carry her legacy and your prayers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Saeed Mirza (@sanammody)

“In a male-dominated industry, Begum Shamim Ara quietly broke the biggest boundaries, opening doors for women behind the camera,” Sanam said in a video clip.