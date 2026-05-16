Pakistan receives second LNG cargo from Qatar in three days

KARACHI – Pakistan has received its second LNG cargo from Qatar within three days despite restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The shipment comes as the government works to address rising electricity shortages amid regional supply disruptions caused by tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran.

The LNG carrier “Mahzam”, carrying approximately 160,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas, docked at Port Qasim in Karachi at Pakistan Gas Port Consortium Limited’s Terminal 1.

Earlier, on May 13, the LNG vessel “Al Khuraitiat”* carrying Q-Flex LNG had arrived at the Engro LNG Terminal.

Officials said the shipments are part of efforts to ensure a stable energy supply and prevent power shortfalls in the country.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government has assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that electricity and gas rates for non-protected consumers will increase, while targeted subsidies for low-income groups will continue.

During ongoing budget discussions with the IMF, officials briefed the fund on energy sector reforms, circular debt reduction, and upcoming fiscal targets.

Reports said the government emphasized that quarterly NEPRA tariff adjustments and monthly fuel charges will be implemented promptly.

Officials added that the policy of passing global energy price fluctuations to consumers will continue, ensuring full cost recovery through adjustments in petrol, electricity, and gas tariffs. The government is also finalizing penalty settlements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and advancing the establishment of a competitive electricity market.

IMF was informed that the energy reforms are expected to improve the efficiency of the power sector and reduce losses.