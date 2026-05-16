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After Punjab, 8PM market closure rule relaxed in Karachi, Sindh

By News Desk
12:40 pm | May 16, 2026
After Punjab 8pm Market Closure Rule Relaxed In Karachi Sindh

KARACHI – 8PM closure rule has been relaxed in Sindh, after a similar move in Punjab ahead of Eid ul Azha. The decision brings relief to traders and shoppers alike, allowing commercial activity to continue beyond the earlier fixed timing.

The decision covers markets, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, marriage halls, and marquees, allowing them to operate without being bound by mandatory shutdown hours, marking a significant shift in the province’s business regulations.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the step has been taken to facilitate both the business community and ordinary citizens by increasing operational flexibility. He stressed that the policy is designed to boost economic activity, improve public convenience, and strengthen support for traders and entrepreneurs, whom he described as the backbone of the economy.

The decision is being seen as a major relief measure that is expected to energize commercial activity, improve service availability, and provide greater ease for both businesses and consumers across Sindh.

On Friday, Punjab government lifted its controversial 8pm market closure policy until June 1 after strong protests from traders, shopping malls, and the public. The restrictions were originally introduced under federal energy-saving measures linked to the global fuel crisis caused by the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

The early closing hours had sparked criticism because they hurt businesses, limited shopping time for office workers, and clashed with evening shopping habits during hot weather. Traders also complained about strict enforcement by Pera officials, who sealed shops and imposed fines for staying open past the deadline.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed the decision, calling it a positive step for economic recovery and job protection. Meanwhile, leaders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also considering easing similar restrictions to support businesses and public convenience.

Punjab eases market timings till June 1, 8pm closure restriction lifted

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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