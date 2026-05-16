Anmol Pinky accuses Police of Assault, Planting Drugs, and Threatening Her Family

KARACHI – Cocaine dealer Anmol Pinky made court appearance, accusing police of assault, planting drugs, and threatening her family to force statements against others.

The high-profile suspect was produced before judicial magistrate in District Central case, as she claimed she had been blindfolded, beaten, and falsely implicated after being brought from Lahore to Karachi.

Punky made explosive claims of torture, fabricated cases, and coercion by police during her production before a judicial magistrate in a District Central case registered by Baghdadi Police.

Inside courtroom, she launched serious allegations against law enforcement, claiming she was beaten, blindfolded, and illegally detained in a house where she was pressured to name individuals during interrogation. She further alleged that she was transported from Lahore to Karachi and falsely implicated in multiple drug-related cases, insisting that narcotics were planted on her.

She also accused authorities of threatening her family to force compliance, stating that she was repeatedly coerced into giving false statements under intimidation.

Two co-accused, Zeeshan and Sohail, were also presented before the court. Investigators alleged that both operated EasyPaisa outlets and handled financial transactions worth millions on behalf of Anmol’s alleged network. Police further informed the court that another suspect, Qamar, remained absconding.

During proceedings, the investigating officer pushed for physical remand of all accused, arguing further interrogation was necessary. However, the defence strongly opposed the request, demanding that Anmol be sent to jail instead and dismissing the entire case as fabricated and politically motivated.

Investigators painted a far more serious picture, describing Anmol as a “highly cunning” and long-term drug trafficker allegedly running an organised criminal network for over 15 years. The officer claimed she had multiple identities, forged records, and extensive links across regions, with a phone containing around 800 contacts allegedly connected to illicit operations, including possible foreign links.

The defence, however, rejected all allegations, calling them baseless and politically driven. After hearing both sides, the court reserved its verdict on the remand application.