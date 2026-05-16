Fia Assault At Jeweler Shop Staffers During Raid Prompts Action

ISLAMABAD – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials conducted a raid at a jeweler’s shop in Sarafa Bazaar Saddar Karachi, triggering widespread criticism and anger among traders.

According to shopkeepers and local traders, the federal investigators allegedly used aggressive and disrespectful behavior during the operation, verbally humiliating staff and using physical force. One of the most widely condemned claims from traders is that a shopkeeper was slapped in front of his young son simply for asking questions during the raid.

ایف آئی اے کو یہ اختیار کس نے دیا ہے کہ وہ جوان بیٹے کے سامنے اس کے والد کو تھپڑ مارے ۔ تشدد کرے ۔ یہ ایسے کیسے چھاپے مار کر جنگل کا قانون چلاسکتے ہیں ۔ ایف آئی اے ہو ، پولیس ہو یا سی ٹی ڈی ان میں بھرتی کا کرائی ٹیریا ہی درست نہیں ہے ۔ pic.twitter.com/PVoBt1jNtw — Adv Sahiba Rana (@AdvSahibaRana) May 16, 2026

Traders argue that while law enforcement agencies have the authority to carry out inspections and raids, such actions must not involve public humiliation, intimidation, or excessive force against citizens.

The traders’ community strongly condemned the incident, stating that government officials, who are paid through public taxes, should act with restraint and professionalism instead of “oppressing the very public they serve.” They have also demanded that senior authorities, including the Interior Minister, take immediate notice of the matter and ensure accountability.

FIA spokesperson cofirmed raid, saying it was done on credible intelligence regarding smuggled silver allegedly present at the jeweler’s shop. FIA further claimed that during the operation, traders attempted to conceal the suspected smuggled silver amid the commotion.

However, the traders strongly reject this claim and insist they possess video evidence showing the silver being taken out of a locker for inspection, which they say supports their version of events.

The incident caused unrest among local traders, who say they are deeply disturbed by the behavior of the officials and are demanding justice and accountability.

FIA Director General Dr. Usman Anwar ordered a formal inquiry into the matter. He directed the Director of the Karachi Zone to conduct a comprehensive investigation and submit a detailed report within 48 hours.