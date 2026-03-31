FIA opens inquiry into Padel Group; PSB rejects affiliation application

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency has initiated an inquiry into the Padel Group, also known as the Mudassir Arain Group, over alleged unlawful activities, according to an official notice.

The notice states that the group’s president, Muhammad Mateen, has been summoned by FIA Karachi on April 2 in connection with the inquiry. It says the proceedings were initiated over concerns related to the group’s conduct and its claims regarding the national padel federation.

Separately, the Pakistan Sports Board, acting in compliance with directives of the Sindh High Court, has rejected the affiliation application submitted by the Mudassir Arain group.

According to the decision, the application was turned down on the basis of regulatory violations as well as issues linked to the alleged unlawful activities.

The PSB is currently tasked with adjudicating competing claims concerning the formation of a recognised national federation for padel in Pakistan.

Officials said the ruling sought to address overlapping claims and pave the way for a unified structure for the governance of the sport, which had faced delays because of rival factions.

The decision has also been communicated to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan to ensure legal continuity and regulatory alignment of the recognised body.