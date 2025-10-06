FACT CHECK: Did Punjab Govt pay Rs27 Million for Maryam Nawaz’s Mercedes Tires?

ISLAMABAD – A recent social media post by former PTI leader Nadeem Afzal Chan set the internet abuzz when he claimed that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had Rs 27 million released from Punjab government for new tires for her bulletproof Mercedes.

Chan, who rejoined PPP, shared post claiming that Maryam Nawaz had Rs 27.3 million released from the Ministry of Finance for new tires for her bulletproof Mercedes. He included the notification in his post and added the caption, “Flood victims seek justice.”

Social media users quickly pointed out glitch in his post, which turned out to be a blunder. He faced backlash on social media after sharing an old government notification in an attempt to criticize Maryam Nawaz.

One user wrote, “this notification is from 2020, Maryam Nawaz’s name isn’t mentioned anywhere, and though you left the Youthiya Party, the ‘virus’ hasn’t left you.”

The incident sparked widespread discussion online, highlighting how outdated information can easily mislead the public if not carefully verified before sharing.