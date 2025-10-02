Maryam Nawaz refuses to apologise, vows to defend Punjab and uphold merit

LAHORE – National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s efforts to end the war of words between PML-N and PPP failed, as Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz once again targeted her opponents, refusing to apologise.

Speaking at a ceremony at the University of Home Economics, Maryam Nawaz said that whenever Punjab is targeted, she will respond. “As Chief Minister, if I don’t speak for Punjab, then who will? For this, I will never apologize,” she stressed.

She added that during the floods, she was advised to seek international aid, but she would never ask her people to beg. “I will not let our self-respect be compromised.”

Referring to the May 9 incidents, Maryam Nawaz said those who incite arson and violence are the biggest enemies. “On May 9, children were told to attack the country while their own children sat abroad. Those who attacked are now suffering in jails.”

She stated that a nation with so many toppers can never decline. “Children have made Punjab and Pakistan proud. But there is a huge gap between private and government schools’ education. I have pledged to end this gap. In this technological era, books and pencils alone are not enough. Currently, 80,000 children in Punjab are studying on scholarships.”

Maryam Nawaz said she is proud that children’s dreams now reach the skies, and she is even happier that daughters of Punjab outperformed sons. “A Muslim topper’s teacher belonged to the minority community,” she noted.

The CM said she has put a full stop to favoritism and corruption. “Today, positions are not sold, nor is merit violated. Examination centers are no longer for sale in Punjab.”

She explained that whenever a government officer is to be appointed, she personally interviews the panel. “If anyone does not meet merit, I reject the entire panel. Till today, I have never appointed anyone based on favoritism.”

Maryam Nawaz said she is laying the foundation of merit to avoid difficulties in the future. “If you have talent, you don’t need any recommendations. No one comes to me for favors.”

She declared, “I am answerable to Allah Almighty and then to the people of Punjab. In the past, contracts were given to friends; I have canceled all such contracts.”

She concluded, “If I do not open the path of merit today, you will face obstacles tomorrow. I want government schools to become standard schools, offering even better education than private institutions. My prime focus is on the youth.”