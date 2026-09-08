Babar Azam breaks silence on recent changes in Pakistan Test squad

LONDON – Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam has expressed surprise over the recent changes to the national squad, saying the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) must have made the decisions after careful consideration, while noting that the board could better explain the reasons behind them.

Speaking to the media, Babar said he was also surprised by the changes and only learned about them later. However, he said he respected the PCB’s decisions, adding that changes within a team are common when results are not satisfactory.

“As a senior player, you have to take responsibility and perform in different conditions,” Babar said. He added that Edgbaston had been a lucky ground for him and expressed hope of delivering a strong performance there.

The Test captain admitted that Pakistan had failed to perform well in their last match and were unable to produce a strong showing in all three departments of the game.

He described the changes as a golden opportunity for the new players, urging them to make the most of the chance and prove their abilities.

Babar also acknowledged that criticism is inevitable when a player or team fails to perform. However, he pointed out that he had been named Player of the Series in the last series when discussing his recent performances.

“There is no difficulty. It is a great opportunity for the new players to prove their abilities,” he said.

Commenting further on the squad changes, Babar stressed the importance of performing in different playing conditions. He said the PCB would have made its decisions after considering various factors.

“If you ask the board, it can explain the reasons for these changes much better,” he added.