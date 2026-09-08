20 Afghan Mbbs Students Expelled By King Edward Medical University

LAHORE – King Edward Medical University expelled 20 Afghan MBBS students, including five final-year candidates, at directives from Pakistan Medical & Dental Council.

The action follows directions from the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM&DC) regarding the status of Afghan nationals studying medicine and dentistry across the country.

In a notification, KEMU Registrar directed the affected students to complete all required official formalities through the Office of the Assistant Registrar, MBBS, within just 24 hours. The university’s order was issued with reference to a PM&DC letter dated September 1, 2026, concerning Afghan nationals enrolled in medical and dental institutions.

The action affects students across all stages of the MBBS programme. Five are in their final year, while others are enrolled in the first, second, third and fourth years. The list also includes students who have recently graduated.

Pakistan’s top medical institution instructed the concerned officials to ensure strict implementation of the PM&DC directives and complete the required administrative procedures within the deadline. The development puts the academic future of 20 Afghan medical students, including five final-year candidates nearing completion of their MBBS, under immediate scrutiny.

Pakistan’s Afghan repatriation policy started in 2023, and expanded from undocumented migrants to Afghans holding temporary or other forms of documentation. Authorities cite immigration violations and security concerns, while millions of Afghans have returned to Afghanistan.

Enforcement intensified in 2026, with provinces directed to take action against Afghans lacking valid visas. The policy now extended into education, with KEMU taking action against 20 Afghan MBBS students, including five final-year candidates, following PM&DC directives.

The broader repatriation drive has faced criticism from rights and humanitarian groups, which warn of potential risks to Afghans returned to Afghanistan. Pakistan maintains that it is enforcing immigration laws and requiring foreign nationals without valid legal status to leave.