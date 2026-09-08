Judicial Commission summons Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar in Mir Raza Murder Case

KARACHI – Mir Raza case took another turn as Judicial Commission ordered a notice to be issued to Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjjar following a heated exchange during today’s proceedings.

Mir Raza’s father and sister appeared before the commission, along with Police Surgeon Dr Samia, who responded to questions about the handling and testing of samples collected from Mir Raza’s body.

During the hearing, Advocate Jibran Nasir raised concerns that the samples had reached the laboratory after a delay. The commission then questioned whether such samples had a specific shelf life.

Dr Samia told the commission that, generally, a delay does not make a difference. However, she said that if chemical traces were not detected after the delay, it could not be determined whether they had disappeared because of the delay. She added that delays are normally avoided in high-profile cases.

The proceedings became tense when the Advocate General Sindh objected to Jibran Nasir asking questions, arguing that the questions should come from the commission. The commission pushed back, asking why the Sindh government would object if the family wanted to raise questions, and pointedly asked: “Are you trying to hide something?”

The commission directed that Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjjar be summoned through a formal notice, observing that the minister should be called in view of the Advocate General’s conduct.

The proceedings were then suspended following the Advocate General’s intervention, with the commission directing the issuance of the notice to the Sindh Home Minister.