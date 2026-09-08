Is President Zardari in London for his Grandsons’ School Admission?

President Asif Ali Zardari is reportedly in the British capital for school admission formalities for Mir Hakim and Mir Sijawal, the sons of his daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari.

Daily Pakistan host shared details, quoting President’s former spokesperson Mian Shams, who said the President needed to sign documents related to their guardianship. But his London visit has sparked a wider question: why does Pakistan’s elite look abroad for education while the country’s public schools continue to struggle?

A striking contrast is once again at the centre of Pakistan’s political debate: while the country’s top political families travel to London for their children and grandchildren, hundreds of students in government schools are struggling with an education system where entire schools are recording zero passes.

The reported London schooling arrangements have drawn attention because of the stark disparity between the educational opportunities available to political elites and those available to ordinary Pakistani families.

While London’s graduation ceremonies and elite schooling dominate the headlines, a very different story is unfolding in Punjab’s classrooms. 184 schools under the Rawalpindi Board witnessed horrific results in Class 9 examinations.

That makes a total of 184 schools where not a single student reportedly passed the ninth-grade examination. Even more alarming is the fact that 81 of these schools are government schools.

For parents struggling to pay school fees, transport costs and household expenses, these figures represent something much more profound than an examination statistic.

They raise questions about the quality of teaching, school infrastructure, teacher availability, educational resources and the overall functioning of the public education system.

Pakistan’s political class has repeatedly faced criticism over the privileges available to those at the top while ordinary citizens confront rising costs and deteriorating public services.