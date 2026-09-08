Pakistan Navy Observes Navy Day, pays tribute to 1965 War heroes: ISPR

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy observed Navy Day to commemorate the 1965 war, paying tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of naval personnel who took part in the conflict, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the Navy Day observances began with Quran Khawani and special prayers for the martyrs.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad. He also met the families of the martyrs and paid tribute to their sacrifices, courage and resilience.

On the occasion, tribute was paid to the Pakistan Navy’s courage, professionalism and sacrifices.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf said Operation Somnath demonstrated the Pakistan Navy’s ability to achieve decisive results despite limited resources. He said the courage and determination displayed during the operation had left a lasting legacy.

According to the naval chief, the Pakistan Navy’s success against the Indian Navy during Marka-e-Haq was a reflection of the same spirit of courage and determination.

The ISPR said Navy Day ceremonies were held across the country to commemorate the contributions and sacrifices of Pakistan Navy personnel.