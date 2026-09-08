Petrol Price in Pakistan rises to Rs364.35 Per Litre, Diesel nears Rs386

ISLAMABAD — Pakistanis have been hit with another major fuel price shock as the government once again raised the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel.

Petrol prices surged by Rs5.58 per litre, taking the new price to a staggering Rs364.35 per litre. Diesel has also become more expensive by Rs4.18 per litre, with the new price climbing to Rs385.95 per litre.

New Petrol Price

The latest hike is expected to put even more pressure on struggling households, with fears that higher fuel costs could trigger a fresh wave of inflation and push up transportation and essential commodity prices.