FACT CHECK: Are 23,500 cops really being deployed in Islamabad ahead of PTI’s Sept. 27 March?

ISLAMABAD – PTI’s upcoming march to Islamabad on September 27 continues to remain in the headlines and ahead of the protest, a viral notification surfaced, claiming that thousands of police personnel are being rushed to Islamabad from three provinces.

The notification sparked new debate as users continue to share without cross-checking, and it turns out to be another hoax, as officials termed it fake.

The purported notification, which has been widely shared online, claims that the federal government has sought 15,000 police personnel from Punjab, 8,000 from Sindh and 500 from Balochistan for security and other duties in the federal capital. The document allegedly carries the Cabinet Division’s notification number 10-9/2026-Min-II and is purportedly dated September 12, 2026.

According to the viral claim, all 23,500 personnel were to be deployed in Islamabad by September 20. The unusually large figure quickly sparked speculation on social media, with users linking the alleged deployment to possible high-profile events, political gatherings and heightened security concerns in the capital.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting called circulating notification fake, rejecting the claim that the federal government has formally requested 23,500 additional police personnel from Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

This means the figures being circulated for the three provinces, along with the claimed September 20 deployment deadline, do not represent a verified government announcement.

The viral document may have created the impression of a major security mobilisation in Islamabad, but authorities have made clear that the notification circulating online is not genuine.