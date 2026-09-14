Six terrorists killed in CTD operation in Pishin

PISHIN – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed six suspected terrorists during an operation in Saranan area on the outskirts of Pishin, Balochistan, following an exchange of fire.

Four CTD personnel were also injured during the operation.

According to a CTD spokesperson, weapons and ammunition were recovered from the suspects. The alleged terrorists had reportedly been involved in attacks on security forces and civilians in recent months.

The bodies of the suspects were shifted to a hospital in Quetta. However, their identities have not yet been established.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Home Affairs Adviser Babar Yousafzai praised the successful operations against terrorists in Pishin and Qila Abdullah.

Yousafzai said security forces and law enforcement agencies had carried out effective operations, resulting in six suspected terrorists being killed and five others arrested.

He praised the professionalism of the Balochistan Police, CTD and other security institutions, saying security personnel were making sacrifices to protect the nation in the fight against terrorism.

He said there were no safe havens for terrorists and their facilitators in Balochistan, adding that operations against the networks of Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij would be further intensified.

Yousafzai said intelligence-based operations would continue until terrorism was eliminated, stressing that the state and law enforcement agencies remained united and determined in the fight against terrorism.

He added that the government would use all available resources to protect the lives and property of people in Balochistan and would not allow elements seeking to undermine peace in the province to succeed.

The home affairs adviser warned that the writ of the state would be maintained across Balochistan at all costs.