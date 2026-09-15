13 injured as Houthi missiles and drones strike three Saudi cities

RIYADH – Thirteen civilians were injured after Houthi missile and drone attacks targeted the Saudi cities of Khamis Mushait, Abha and Taif, according to information provided by Gulf media outlets.

The attacks reportedly damaged seven residential buildings and two vehicles. Major General Turki Al-Malki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s constitutional government, said the Houthis targeted civilian areas with ballistic missiles and drones.

Al-Malki said the 13 injured civilians suffered minor to moderate injuries. He described the damage to civilian property as evidence of continued attacks targeting populated areas and infrastructure.

The coalition spokesperson said Saudi Arabia would take an effective and firm response to protect its sovereignty, civilians and civilian facilities. He added that any potential response would be carried out under the right to self-defense provided by Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Al-Malki also said the coalition would take all necessary military measures to prevent further attacks and counter actions by the Houthis.

The attacks come amid renewed tensions involving Yemen and Saudi Arabia, while the wider regional conflict has contributed to heightened security concerns around the Red Sea and Gulf region.

Separately, an oil tanker reportedly struck a sea mine in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a major fire onboard.

According to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the incident occurred in the southern section of the Strait of Hormuz as the tanker was attempting to pass through a restricted area.

Iranian news agency Fars, citing the IRGC Navy, identified the vessel as Algaya. Iranian authorities said efforts to extinguish the fire were unsuccessful and that flames eventually engulfed the entire tanker.

The IRGC said warnings had previously been issued about the risks associated with using the maritime route through which the tanker was attempting to pass. Iranian authorities reiterated following the incident that the Strait of Hormuz remains under their supervision and control.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s key maritime trade routes, making incidents involving oil tankers there a potential concern for global oil transportation and energy markets.