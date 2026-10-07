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Currency Rates in Pakistan Today, October 7, 2026: US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal Rates

By Our Correspondent
8:48 am | Oct 7, 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan’s foreign exchange market remains stable on Wednesday, with US Dollar hovering near Rs278 mark in the open market, while major currencies including the euro, British pound, UAE dirham and Saudi riyal continued to trade at elevated levels against the Pakistani rupee.

On October 7, US Dollar is being sold at Rs278.30. Euro is quoted at Rs312.48 for buying and Rs319.10 for selling, while the British pound stands at Rs366.55 and Rs372.45, respectively. UAE dirham is trading at Rs75.55 for buying and Rs76.30 for selling, while the Saudi riyal stands at Rs73.85 and Rs74.50, respectively.

Pakistan’s open-market foreign exchange rates remain broadly stable, with the US dollar, euro, British pound, UAE dirham and Saudi riyal among the key currencies being closely watched. Today’s quoted rates show the dollar around Rs278, while the pound remains above Rs370.

 

 

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar (USD) 277.40 278.30
Euro (EUR) 312.48 319.10
UK Pound Sterling (GBP) 366.55 372.45
U.A.E. Dirham (AED) 75.55 76.30
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.85 74.30
Australian Dollar 191.99 199.12
Bahrain Dinar 734.25 746.29
Canadian Dollar 193.93 199.25
China Yuan 38.30 38.92
Danish Krone 42.90 43.50
Hong Kong Dollar 34.95 35.95
Indian Rupee 2.60 3.05
Japanese Yen 1.7342 1.8339
Kuwaiti Dinar 884.95 895.35
Malaysian Ringgit 68.95 70.05
New Zealand Dollar 154.56 158.25
Norwegian Krone 28.60 28.95
Omani Riyal 719.25 731.85
Qatari Riyal 74.97 76.29
Singapore Dollar 216.75 222.70
Swedish Krona 28.60 28.95
Swiss Franc 338.65 343.95
Thai Baht 8.32 8.98

 

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