Currency Rates in Pakistan Today, October 7, 2026: US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal Rates

KARACHI – Pakistan’s foreign exchange market remains stable on Wednesday, with US Dollar hovering near Rs278 mark in the open market, while major currencies including the euro, British pound, UAE dirham and Saudi riyal continued to trade at elevated levels against the Pakistani rupee.

On October 7, US Dollar is being sold at Rs278.30. Euro is quoted at Rs312.48 for buying and Rs319.10 for selling, while the British pound stands at Rs366.55 and Rs372.45, respectively. UAE dirham is trading at Rs75.55 for buying and Rs76.30 for selling, while the Saudi riyal stands at Rs73.85 and Rs74.50, respectively.

Pakistan’s open-market foreign exchange rates remain broadly stable, with the US dollar, euro, British pound, UAE dirham and Saudi riyal among the key currencies being closely watched. Today’s quoted rates show the dollar around Rs278, while the pound remains above Rs370.