Pakistan forces kill 18 terrorists in KP, Balochistan operations

PESHAWAR – Security forces have killed 18 terrorists in separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

In North Waziristan, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation as part of the Azm-e-Istehkam initiative and 13 militants were eliminated.

Security sources said the movement of the terrorists had been monitored before the forces launched the operation and took action against their positions.

In a separate operation in Balochistan, security forces targeted terrorists under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3. Five terrorists were killed in the Siyapast and Killi Gashtari areas of Mastung, according to security sources.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists killed during the operation.

Security forces are continuing search and clearance activities in the affected areas to identify and eliminate any remaining terrorist elements. The operations will continue as part of efforts to eliminate the terrorist threat, security sources said.

A day earlier, five terrorists were killed and two others injured during a security operation in North Waziristan, according to security sources.

President Asif Ali Zardari had praised the security personnel involved in the operation, saying their actions had helped disrupt the activities of militant elements.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also commended the security forces and described the operation as an effective response to the militant threat.

e said the government remained committed to combating terrorism and achieving lasting peace Hunder the Azm-e-Istehkam framework.