Peshawar court orders Easypaisa to refund Rs40,000 to customer

PESHAWAR – A consumer court in Peshawar has ordered Easypaisa to refund Rs40,000 transferred from a customer’s account without his authorisation and pay him Rs25,000 in damages. The court also imposed a Rs25,000 fine payable to the government.

Consumer Court Judge Nasrullah Khan Gandapur issued the ruling on a complaint filed by Fahadul Rehman.

According to the complaint, Rehman visited a local service provider on February 14, 2026, to withdraw Rs50,000 for his family’s needs. However, he found that his Easypaisa account held only around Rs11,000, although its balance had previously exceeded Rs50,000.

A review of his transaction history showed that Rs40,000 had been transferred from the account through three separate transactions on February 12.

The court noted that Rs10,000 went to Imran Traders, Rs22,000 to Swift Collect System and Rs8,000 to Easy Online Service.

Rehman maintained that he had neither carried out the transactions nor authorised anyone to make them. He also said he received no email notification about the disputed transfers.

The court held that providers of financial and electronic payment services must exercise due care, maintain reasonable security, and deliver services that meet expected standards.

Despite being served notice, no Easypaisa representative appeared before the court. The proceedings therefore continued ex parte, leaving the complainant’s allegations unchallenged.