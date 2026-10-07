National Assembly’s Sergeant-at-Arms accused of Rs50 millions corruption

ISLAMABAD – An inquiry has been launched against National Assembly Sergeant-at-Arms Ashfaq Ashraf over allegations of financial misconduct involving millions of rupees.

A seven-page charge sheet has reportedly been issued against the official, detailing allegations of financial irregularities and serious misconduct.

According to the allegations outlined in the charge sheet, Ashraf allegedly received Rs50 million from a citizen, Muhammad Irfan Nasir, in connection with an investment arrangement.

He is also accused of collecting Rs3.9 million for the registration of three flats belonging to the Federal Government Housing Authority. The charge sheet states that the actual registration fee was Rs1 million and that no documentary evidence or receipts were provided to account for the additional amount.

The official has further been accused of obtaining Rs1.9 million from Irfan Nasir at different times as loans without proper justification, according to the charge sheet.

In view of the allegations, Additional Secretary Hussain Raza has been appointed as the inquiry officer. He has been directed to conduct the investigation on a daily basis and submit his report within seven days.

Joint Secretary Rizwanullah has been designated as the departmental representative by the National Assembly Secretariat, while the relevant charge-sheet documents have been handed over to the inquiry officer.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has reportedly directed that the matter be dealt with without outside influence or pressure.