Pakistan-India match tops ticket demand for 2027 World Cup

DUBAI – The highly anticipated Pakistan-India clash has emerged as the biggest draw in the early ticket demand for the 2027 Cricket World Cup, with more than 110,000 applications submitted for the match.

Overall demand for tickets has surpassed expectations, with more than 1.1 million requests received for World Cup matches in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in less than three days.

The Pakistan-India fixture has attracted the highest number of applications so far. A pre-seeded Super 7 match between the two sides, scheduled for November 7, has also received strong interest, with around 78,000 applications submitted.

The South Africa-India match has attracted more than 92,000 applications, while over 86,000 requests have been made for the India-Australia fixture.

The World Cup final, scheduled for November 21, has also generated significant interest, with around 69,000 ticket applications recorded.

ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta said receiving more than one million applications within just over 48 hours demonstrated the tournament’s growing global appeal.

He said major ICC events had evolved beyond sporting contests, bringing together people from different regions and cultures.

Organising committee chief executive Qondisa Ngonaya also welcomed the strong demand, saying the response reflected the desire of fans worldwide to attend the tournament.

The ticket ballot registration will remain open until 11:59pm Central Africa Time on November 21. Registration is free, and applicants are not required to make any payment when entering the ballot.

Fans can apply once for each match and may submit applications for multiple matches. The ballot will not operate on a first-come, first-served basis, meaning the timing of an application will not affect the chances of selection.

If applications exceed the number of available tickets for a particular match, successful applicants will be selected through a ballot. Both successful and unsuccessful applicants will be notified through the email address provided during registration.