Islamabad Traders threaten Shutter Down Strike, March to PM House on Oct. 8

ISLAMABAD – Traders in Pakistani capitals have announced protests across the city on Thursday, October 8, warning that failure to address their demands could trigger shutter-down strike and a march toward Prime Minister’s House.

The announcement was made by All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran leader Ajmal Baloch during a presser at National Press Club in Islamabad, where he called out the incumbent government over sky-high electricity prices, taxation policies and what traders described as excessive administrative pressure.

Shops across Islamabad will remain closed for two hours, from 3pm to 5pm on Thursday, while traders will stage demonstrations outside their respective markets. The main protest will be held at Aabpara Chowk, despite Section 144 in place in twin cities.

Traders also warned that if their demands are not accepted, they will take the protest into shutter-down strike, potentially bringing commercial activity across Islamabad to a standstill. They have further warned of a march toward PM House.

Traders leaders Baloch criticized what he described as the unbearable cost of electricity, saying expensive power had placed an enormous burden on businesses. He also blasted at Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and its taxation system, complaining about tax notices, repeated visits to government offices and what they termed harassment of the business community.

Baloch called for greater transparency within the FBR and other government institutions and demanded a business-friendly environment that includes affordable electricity, improved security and adequate parking facilities.

He also proposed introducing a simple system through which taxpayers could pay their taxes directly through mobile phones, reducing the need for traders to repeatedly visit government offices.

Baloch argued that authorities should first shut down factories manufacturing the banned bags and take action against their smuggling before imposing restrictions on traders and consumers. He also demanded that the government provide the public and business community with an affordable, practical alternative to shopping bags.

He insisted that traders should not be treated as criminals and called for the business community to be dealt with dignity and respect.