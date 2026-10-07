Flights from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and UAE delayed, cancelled amid fresh tensions

LAHORE – Tensions across the Gulf once disrupted air travel and dozens of flights to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Dubai and other destinations have been cancelled or delayed for hours, leaving passengers stranded and facing severe difficulties.

The situation was particularly disruptive at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, where airport sources said 21 flights were cancelled, while several others were delayed by between three and 10 hours.

The disruption also forced changes to international flight routes. According to airport sources, more than seven flights from Lahore bound for Jeddah and Riyadh were diverted and landed at other airports in Saudi Arabia.

The cancellations, diversions and prolonged delays created uncertainty for hundreds of passengers, many of whom were left waiting for updated departure times and further instructions from airlines.

The disruption comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region, with airlines facing growing challenges in maintaining normal flight operations and routes.

Passengers travelling from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and other Gulf destinations have been particularly affected, with flight schedules subject to sudden changes depending on the prevailing regional situation.

Domestic and international airlines advised passengers not to head to the airport without first checking the latest status of their flights.

Airlines have warned that departure times, routes and flight operations may change at short notice as the regional security situation develops.

For passengers, the latest disruption has once again highlighted how quickly escalating tensions in the Gulf can ripple through Pakistan’s international air travel network.

With 21 cancellations reported in Lahore alone, and numerous flights facing hours-long delays or diversions, uncertainty continues to hang over Pakistan’s Gulf-bound air operations.