Emaan Fatima takes Rajab Butt to court, seeking Maintenance for Herself, Son

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt and his wife Emaan Fatima’s marital dispute has taken another dramatic turn, with the matter now reportedly reaching Family Court over maintenance charges.

Emaan Fatima reportedly filed a maintenance claim, seeking financial support for herself and her son.

The controversy surrounding the couple escalated earlier this year when Rajab Butt publicly announced end of his marriage to Emaan. In March, reports said Emaan had also shared pictures of divorce papers on social media, questioning what fault she and her child had committed in the dispute.

Later, Emaan’s brother Aoun Sheikh claimed that the couple reconciled and that their differences had been resolved. The claim triggered widespread speculation about a possible patch-up. Neither Rajab nor Emaan publicly confirmed the reconciliation at the time.

Rajab’s later appearance at his son’s birthday celebrations further fuelled rumours that the couple might have put their differences aside. But the latest reported court proceedings appear to have reopened questions about the status of their relationship.

A key point raised by Emaan Fatima’s legal team is the status of the reported divorce notice. According to her lawyers, the notice was allegedly not registered with the relevant authority, and they therefore maintain that the couple continues to be legally married.

The latest maintenance claim now brings the dispute into a formal legal arena, shifting the focus from social-media statements and family allegations to proceedings before the Family Court.

The couple’s relationship has already generated headlines for months, with the dispute playing out publicly across social media. Rajab had previously spoken about ending the marriage while stressing that his son, Kiwan Sultan, would remain his priority.

The latest development is striking as it follows earlier claims of reconciliation. What appeared to be a possible family settlement has now once again turned into a legal dispute involving marital status, financial support and the welfare of the couple’s child.