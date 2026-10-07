Lahore’s Mayo Hospital doctor injured in stray dog attack

LAHORE – A doctor at Mayo Hospital was injured after being attacked by a stray dog in Lahore’s Iqbal Town area.

According to the hospital spokesperson, Dr Noman was attacked by a stray dog near Kashmir Block. He suffered two wounds to his leg during the incident.

Doctors administered immunoglobulin and a rabies vaccine to Dr Noman as a precaution against rabies following the attack.

The affected doctor has appealed to the district administration to take urgent measures to control the growing threat posed by stray dogs and prevent further attacks on residents.

The incident has renewed concerns over stray dog attacks in Lahore. Earlier this year, an eight-year-old girl died after being bitten by a stray dog in the city’s Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Area.

According to police, the girl was playing in a street in Mehr Basti when the dog attacked her.

The latest incident has again highlighted concerns over the need for measures to prevent stray dog attacks in the city.