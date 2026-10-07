Dance party at Hunza hotel sparks action, public backlash

HUNZA – A video allegedly showing a dance party at a hotel in Hunza has gone viral on social media, prompting the district administration to take action amid strong public criticism.

Following the circulation of the video and reactions online, Hunza Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed took notice of the matter and directed the administration to act.

According to unverified reports, officials subsequently sealed Ambiance Hotel and Restaurant in Aliabad. Further examination of the incident is underway.

The deputy commissioner said activities deemed immoral or involving the promotion of obscenity would not be permitted in the district.

ہنزہ میں مبینہ مخلوط ڈانس پارٹی کی ویڈیو وائرل ہونے کے بعد ضلعی انتظامیہ حرکت میں آگئی۔ سوشل میڈیا پر ویڈیو سامنے آنے اور عوامی سطح پر شدید ردِعمل کے بعد ڈپٹی کمشنر ہنزہ فیاض احمد نے معاملے کا نوٹس لے لیا۔ ڈپٹی کمشنر کی ہدایت پر کارروائی کرتے ہوئے انتظامیہ نے علی آباد میں واقع امبیانس ہوٹل کو سیل کردیا۔ ڈپٹی کمشنر ہنزہ کا کہنا ہے کہ کسی کو غیر اخلاقی سرگرمیوں اور فحاشی کے فروغ کی اجازت نہیں دی جائے گی۔ آپ ہنزہ انتظامیہ کی اس کارروائی کو کیسے دیکھتے ہیں؟ #hunza #gilgitbaltistan #aliabad #hotelsealed #viralvideo #nptv #nptvdigital #nationpulsetv — Haroon Anjum (@_Haroon79) October 6, 2026

The incident has also triggered a debate on social media, with some users welcoming the administration’s action and calling for strict measures against such activities.

One social media user praised the sealing of the establishment and called for further action, arguing that such incidents should not be allowed in areas known for their cultural and social values.

Another user congratulated the deputy commissioner, saying that no one should be allowed to undermine local cultural and moral values.

The administration has not provided further details about the investigation into the video or the alleged event.