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Dance party at Hunza hotel sparks action, public backlash

By Our Correspondent
10:55 am | Oct 7, 2026
Dance Party At Hunza Hotel Sparks Action Public Backlash

HUNZA – A video allegedly showing a dance party at a hotel in Hunza has gone viral on social media, prompting the district administration to take action amid strong public criticism.

Following the circulation of the video and reactions online, Hunza Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed took notice of the matter and directed the administration to act.

According to unverified reports, officials subsequently sealed Ambiance Hotel and Restaurant in Aliabad. Further examination of the incident is underway.

The deputy commissioner said activities deemed immoral or involving the promotion of obscenity would not be permitted in the district.

The incident has also triggered a debate on social media, with some users welcoming the administration’s action and calling for strict measures against such activities.

One social media user praised the sealing of the establishment and called for further action, arguing that such incidents should not be allowed in areas known for their cultural and social values.

Another user congratulated the deputy commissioner, saying that no one should be allowed to undermine local cultural and moral values.

The administration has not provided further details about the investigation into the video or the alleged event.

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Our Correspondent

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