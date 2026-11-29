UK Pound remained among highest-valued currencies, with buying and selling rates recorded at Rs363.11 and Rs367.81, respectively. Euro was quoted at Rs303.61 for buying and Rs307.66 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE Dirham stood at Rs75.60 for buying and Rs76.20 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs73.85 and Rs74.80, respectively. Bahraini Dinar was quoted at Rs735.27 and Rs748.27, while Omani Riyal stood at Rs721.35 and Rs733.20. Qatari Riyal was traded at Rs75.45 for buying and Rs77.03 for selling.

Singapore Dollar was quoted at Rs215.16 for buying and Rs221.18 for selling, while Swiss Franc stood at Rs328.04 and Rs335.53, respectively. Canadian dollar was recorded at Rs193.33 for buying and Rs201.10 for selling.

Australian Dollar was available at Rs183.45 for buying and Rs195.80 for selling, while New Zealand Dollar stood at Rs151.83 and Rs156.34. The Malaysian ringgit was quoted at Rs69.25 and Rs72.10. Chinese yuan was recorded at Rs38.50 for buying and Rs39.85 for selling. Danish krone stood at Rs42.95 and Rs43.55, while the Hong Kong dollar was quoted at Rs34.95 and Rs35.92.

Indian rupee was listed at Rs2.55 for buying and Rs3.05 for selling. Japanese yen was recorded at Rs1.7198 and Rs1.7893, respectively. Norwegian Krone stood at Rs28.75 and Rs28.94, while the Swedish krona was quoted at Rs28.60 and Rs28.95. The Thai baht was recorded at Rs8 for buying and Rs8.85 for selling.