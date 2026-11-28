ISLAMABAD/LAHORE – A fresh round of high-level political consultations get momentum as the ruling coalition grapples with mounting tensions over the sealing of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence, growing disagreements over new provinces, and the need to maintain parliamentary and political stability.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Zardari House in Islamabad on Saturday, with the treatment of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s family emerging as a key concern during the discussions.

Dar was accompanied by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Minister of State for Interior Bilal Azhar Kayani. Senator Sherry Rehman and MNA Naveed Qamar represented the PPP at the meeting.

While the formal agenda centred on the upcoming parliamentary session and potential legislative business, the discussion also covered the broader political climate. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry subsequently confirmed on X that the country’s overall political situation had also come under discussion.

Both sides also discussed action against Fazlur Rehman’s Islamabad residence. Bilawal reportedly urged Dar to personally examine the circumstances surrounding the raid and investigate allegations concerning the treatment of the JUI-F chief’s family members. The issue gained further prominence after Bilawal separately telephoned Fazlur Rehman, expressing solidarity and concern over the sealing of his residence. He also condemned the reported treatment of the family and inquired about the JUI-F chief’s well-being. Fazlur Rehman briefed him on the incident.

The controversy erupted after the Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed Fazlur Rehman’s residence in Islamabad, citing alleged irregularities in property ownership and transfer documents. Reports surrounding the operation claimed that family members were given approximately 30 minutes to vacate the premises. Allegations also surfaced regarding the arrest of one of Fazlur Rehman’s sons and the harassment of female family members.

The incident added another layer of friction to an already tense political environment, particularly as JUI-F has reportedly faced other difficulties in recent weeks, including security withdrawals and police-related actions. Bilawal’s intervention has now brought the matter directly into discussions between senior PPP and PML-N representatives, placing pressure on the government to address the concerns raised by the JUI-F leadership.

President Asif Ali Zardari met Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the latter’s residence in Lahore on Saturday. Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan also attended the meeting. The discussions reportedly focused on the country’s political and security situation, law-and-order arrangements and measures to maintain stability. Some media accounts also linked the conversation to the controversy surrounding Fazlur Rehman and the debate over the creation of new provinces.

The meeting added to a series of high-level contacts involving the country’s political leadership, reflecting growing efforts to address disagreements and maintain communication between coalition partners.

The political consultations are also taking place amid renewed debate over the creation of additional provinces and administrative units, including proposals for a possible referendum. PPP has strongly resisted any proposal that could lead to the division of Sindh. At the same time, the party has expressed support for a separate South Punjab province, provided the process follows constitutional and democratic procedures.

The debate gained fresh momentum after Mohsin Naqvi’s remarks in July, when he questioned the effectiveness of the existing administrative structure, arguing that the system had collapsed and required a fundamental reset through the establishment of new administrative units.

The latest meetings follow a period of heightened political friction triggered by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s address at a Karachi Press Club Meet the Press event.

PPP chairman strongly opposed any attempt to divide Sindh, warning of severe consequences. He also criticised the reported treatment of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former prime minister Imran Khan, questioned the process surrounding the 27th Constitutional Amendment, and complained about the PPP’s exclusion from consultations on major political decisions.

Bilawal later clarified that his comments were intended to sound an alarm over the country’s political direction rather than issue a threat.