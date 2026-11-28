KARACHI – Panic gripped the Mahmoodabad area after a strong explosion ripped through residential property near Ambala Bakery, triggering a fire and causing part of the building to collapse.

According to initial reports, the blast is suspected to have been caused by a gas cylinder. The explosion reportedly left the house severely damaged, with flames spreading through the wreckage and debris.

Rescue services and fire brigade teams were immediately dispatched to the location and reached the scene to launch emergency operations. Initial information also suggested that a woman might have been inside the house at the time of the explosion, raising concerns about possible casualties.

کراچی محمود آباد، امبالہ بیکری کے قریب گھر میں سلنڈر دھماکے کی اطلاع ایک خاتون کی گھر میں موجودگی کی اطلاع ریسکیو ٹیمیں جائے وقوع پر پہنچ گئی ریسکیو آپریشن جاری #Karachi https://t.co/oGIaJwSrgG — Samar Abbas (@Samarjournalist) November 28, 2026

Rescue personnel were engaged in clearing the debris and assessing the situation as firefighting efforts continued. Police officials said the exact nature and cause of the explosion had not yet been established. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine what triggered the blast.

Further details regarding casualties, injuries and the extent of the damage are awaited as firefighting and rescue are underway…