The global technology brand reinforces its long-term commitment to Pakistan through innovation, local production and business expansion.

KARACHI – HONOR, a leading global technology brand, marked a significant milestone in its Pakistan journey with the launch of the HONOR X9e Series and the celebration of its local manufacturing operations, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the country.

The launch event, attended by HONOR’s leadership, industry leaders, business partners, celebrities and media representatives, reflected the brand’s growing ambitions in Pakistan.

Since becoming an independent global technology brand, HONOR has continued to push the boundaries of innovation. From its pioneering Robot Phone to the ultra-slim HONOR Magic V6 foldable smartphone, the brand is redefining the possibilities of mobile technology.

Following its successful return to Pakistan in 2025 and the remarkable response to the HONOR X9c, the company introduced the HONOR X9e Pro and HONOR X9eS, bringing together advanced durability, powerful battery technology, premium design and intelligent features for modern consumers.

Speaking on the occasion, William, CEO, HONOR Pakistan, said:

“Pakistan represents an important market in HONOR’s global growth journey. Our ambition goes beyond introducing innovative products. We are committed to building a sustainable presence, strengthening our local ecosystem and bringing world-class technology closer to Pakistani consumers.”

A major highlight of the evening was HONOR’s local manufacturing milestone in partnership with Golden Technologics, reinforcing the brand’s confidence in Pakistan’s industrial capabilities and its commitment to supporting the country’s technology ecosystem, skilled employment and local economic growth.

Zeeshan Mianoor, Director, Golden Technologics, added:

“Our partnership with HONOR reflects a shared vision for the future of Pakistan’s smartphone industry. Through local manufacturing, a strong distribution network and continued investment in local capabilities, we aim to create long-term economic value and make globally competitive technology more accessible to Pakistani consumers.”

Mr. Usman Sultan, CEO, Golden Connect, said:

“Through our partnership with HONOR, we are strengthening local manufacturing, creating employment opportunities and developing technical skills, contributing to Pakistan’s industrial and economic growth.”

The evening also recognised outstanding retail and business partners for their contribution to HONOR’s growth across Pakistan, highlighting the importance of its expanding distribution and retail ecosystem.

With global innovation, local manufacturing, an expanding product portfolio and a growing retail network, HONOR is entering its next phase of growth in Pakistan, with a clear ambition to build a stronger, competitive and lasting presence in the country.

HONOR X9e Series – Key Product Highlights