ISLAMABAD – If you are a frequent travel who worries about expensive roaming charges, searching for airport SIM shops, or getting free Wi-Fi. WhatsApp wants to make things easier for you with Travel eSIM, allowing users to purchase and install international mobile data plans directly within the app while keeping their existing phone numbers unchanged.

Meta owned app is stepping beyond messaging with a new Travel eSIM service that will let users purchase and activate mobile data plans directly inside the app, potentially making international roaming and airport SIM shopping less of a headache.

The new service will allow users to find mobile data packages according to their travel destinations and purchase them directly through WhatsApp. Travellers are expected to have access to several types of packages, including country-specific, regional and global plans. Available options may include fixed-data bundles and unlimited packages, although WhatsApp has yet to disclose official prices, data allowances or subscription details.

After getting a package, users will be able to install an eSIM within the app. The connection is expected to activate automatically once the smartphone detects a supported mobile network after the traveller arrives at their destination. WhatsApp is also expected to provide tools for managing purchased packages, allowing users to monitor their remaining data and renew plans without leaving the application.

Perhaps most appealing aspect of service is that travellers will not need to abandon their existing mobile number to access international data. Unlike traditional SIM replacement, WhatsApp’s Travel eSIM is designed specifically for mobile internet connectivity. It does not provide a separate conventional phone number for voice calls or SMS.

This means users can continue operating their existing WhatsApp accounts with their registered numbers while using the travel eSIM for internet access. On compatible dual-SIM smartphones, the original SIM can remain installed and active alongside the new eSIM. Users can therefore continue receiving regular calls and text messages through their home network, subject to their carrier and device settings.

The feature could address several familiar problems faced by international travellers. Finding affordable mobile data abroad often means comparing local SIM providers, searching for airport kiosks, dealing with unfamiliar activation procedures or relying on public Wi-Fi until a connection becomes available.

International roaming can be another expensive inconvenience, particularly for people travelling for extended periods. WhatsApp wants to simplify this experience by bringing the process of finding, purchasing and installing a travel data plan into an application that billions of people already use.

WhatsApp is building the service through partnerships with established telecommunications operators and eSIM providers. The confirmed partners include Jio, Smart Axiata, Smart Communications, Verizon and 1Global.

The company is expected to expand its partner network as the service develops, potentially increasing the number of destinations and mobile data packages available to users.

The new feature is expected to appear under WhatsApp Settings → Account. The option will become visible when the service is supported in a user’s region. The feature has also been spotted during Android beta testing, with reports identifying versions around 2.26.47.x. These early findings appeared shortly before WhatsApp’s official announcement.

Both Android and iOS users are expected to receive support as the rollout progresses. However, access will depend on regional availability and device compatibility. Users will need mobile that supports eSIM technology. A network-unlocked device with an available eSIM profile slot may also be necessary, depending on the phone and carrier.

Older smartphones without built-in eSIM support will not be able to use the service. WhatsApp confirmed that the Travel eSIM service will begin rolling out in selected countries soon. However, the company has not published a definitive list of launch markets.