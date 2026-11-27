CHAKWAL – The first International Paragliding Championship, organised by the Punjab chief minister, is under way in the scenic hill area of Daljabba, where colourful gliders against blue skies and mountains have added to the beauty of the valley.

As many as 238 local and foreign pilots from 21 countries are taking part, adding to the excitement with their skill and spectacular aerial manoeuvres. Their participation shows that Chakwal has the potential to carve out a distinct global identity in tourism and adventure sports.

The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), the district administration and Chakwal police have made extensive arrangements for the event. Foolproof security measures are also in place to ensure the safety of participants, tourists and spectators.

The sight of paragliders soaring over Daljabba is not only thrilling spectators but also showcasing Chakwal’s natural beauty to the world.

The championship is expected to prove a significant milestone in promoting tourism in the district, projecting a positive image of Pakistan internationally and boosting the local economy.